Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.