Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 2,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

