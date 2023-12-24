Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Up 1.5%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.32. 26,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 80,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Get Teucrium Sugar Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.