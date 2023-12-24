The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 136.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $79.57 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

