THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 6,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

THK Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.31 million. THK had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

