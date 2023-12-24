TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading 0.7% Higher

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.03 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.94). 79,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 774,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.20 ($1.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

About TI Fluid Systems

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £792.01 million, a PE ratio of -373.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

Featured Articles

