Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.31

Shares of Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Toro Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

