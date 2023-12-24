Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Up 0.4%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.26. 51,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 68,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $515.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.