UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 21,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

UGE International Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Get UGE International alerts:

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.59 million. Equities analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.