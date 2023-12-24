USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 99,156 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,404,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,102,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,730,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

