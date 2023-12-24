Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 242,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vale by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

