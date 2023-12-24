Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $21,127,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $157.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.