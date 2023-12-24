Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Up 3.8%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 1,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

