Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.7 %

DLTR opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

