Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 17,469 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DAL opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.