Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,271,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

