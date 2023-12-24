Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.87 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

