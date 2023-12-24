Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $254.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

