Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,772,000 after acquiring an additional 391,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

