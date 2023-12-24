Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JXN opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

