Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

