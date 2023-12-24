Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

