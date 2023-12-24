Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.2% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 80.9% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

