Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.69 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

