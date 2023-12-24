Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 8,128 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.