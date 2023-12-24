Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 1,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.