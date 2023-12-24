Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 1,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

