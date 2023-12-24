Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading Down 0.1%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 2,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Winpak Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44.

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.