WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 430,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 409,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

