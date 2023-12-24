Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

