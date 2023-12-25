10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $60.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

TXG stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,278,866. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

