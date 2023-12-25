11,646 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

