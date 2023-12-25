14,586 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

