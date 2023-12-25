2,274 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,289,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $237.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

