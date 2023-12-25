2,583 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 354.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

