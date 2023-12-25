6,290 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $53.57 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

