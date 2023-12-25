821 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 162.1% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

