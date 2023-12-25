A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

