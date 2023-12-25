AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

PAX stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $835.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

