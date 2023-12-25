AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $228.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.29. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

