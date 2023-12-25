AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $162,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.