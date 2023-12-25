AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 479 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.