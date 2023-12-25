AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 122 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %
DGX opened at $136.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34.
Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DGX
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.