AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 459 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $128.06 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.