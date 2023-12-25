AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of CION Investment worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

