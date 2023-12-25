AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

