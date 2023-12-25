AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $242.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $244.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

