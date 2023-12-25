AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 27th

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 27th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 27th.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of LIDR opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,340.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In other AEye news, Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $31,519.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,795,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,189.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 562,795 shares of company stock worth $90,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AEye by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in AEye by 51.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,589,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 664,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 128.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 520,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

