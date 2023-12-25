Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

AFL opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

