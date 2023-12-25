Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
AIRT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
