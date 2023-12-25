Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

AIRT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

