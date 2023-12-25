Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,807,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 894,646 shares of company stock worth $122,517,332. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

